Reception in Findon follows Worthing wedding

A honeymoon in Sri Lanka followed the wedding of Jessica Dann and Daniel Lamb.

The couple were married at St Symphorian’s Church in Durrington on Saturday, August 18, and the service was conducted by Father Ben Eadon.

Bridesmaids were cousin Laura Dayneswood and friends Yasmin O’Brian and Emily Ralph.

The best men were Matt Lamb and friend Rory Barber.

A marquee reception was at Findon Manor Hotel.

Jessica comes from Worthing and Daniel from Rustington but they will be setting up home in Angmering.

