Pub of the Year winners revealed

Ye Olde House at Home in Broadwater has been named Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2017.

Landlords Carole and Derek Reeve came out of retirement to buy the pub last year, having known the place well from years back.

Derek and Carole Reeve with the team at Ye Olde House at Home in Broadwater

They opened up in December 2016 and have not looked back since.

Derek said: “I am loving it. It is a year now. We opened on December 15 last year after closing for two-and-a-half weeks for refurbishment. We had no Christmas trade then but this year, we are getting it all.

“We have good regulars – boy are they good, and that is why we are still here – and we have a good food trade.

“The restaurant covers about 40 and we have a separate sports bar with Sky Sports and pool, a bit like the traditional public bar.”

Carole and Derek had moved back to Worthing from Aldershot to retire.

They had previously lived in Worthing for 20 years, just round the corner from the Ye Olde House at Home.

When Carole was ‘looking for a little job’, she saw the pub was for sale. She and Derek decided to come out of retirement and buy the business because they missed the pub trade.

Derek added: “We used to drink in this pub many years ago and play darts here. It is a little bit bigger than it was then, with a conservatory extension, and it has a nice garden.

“We have refurbished it and made it look nice again. It was tired and dated but we have put in a new kitchen and cellar.”

Their son, Steve, is a qualified chef and he joined them in the business in February. Steve and Derek, also a qualified chef, consult over the menu but the kitchen is really Steve’s domain.

Granddaughter Skye also helps out in the restaurant and there is another qualified chef, Mike George, on the team, along with five bar staff.

It is all about family working together to create a great atmosphere in a truly local pub.

Ye Olde House at Home is at 77 Broadwater Street East, Worthing. It is a family- friendly pub offering great service, wholesome food and a great drinks range, with car park and outdoor seating.

Second place in the Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2017 went to The Castle Inn Hotel, in The Street, Bramber.

Steve and Mae Mitchell took over the business in 2011 from Steve’s parents, David and Christine Mitchell. They had been running The Castle for more than 20 years before taking retirement.

In third place was The New Inn, at 5 Norfolk Road, Littlehampton.

The pub is at the heart of the community and the team proudly supports various local charities. It is child and dog friendly with open log fires.