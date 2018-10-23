Poignant stories of Care for Veterans residents told in #11for11th campaign

Personal stories from the residents of Care for Veterans are being shared on social media to highlight the work of the charity.

The 5 Rings Group, based in Lancing, has launched the #11for11th campaign in the run up to Remembrance Day, which this year marks the centenary of the First World War armistice.

Sunday's Grand Football Match, with The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment team captain, referee Josh Plumb, Worthing FC chairman Pete Stone, Care for Veterans resident Doug Waghorn and the University of Sussex Ladies' Team captain. Picture: Marcus Hoare

Pete Raynsford, managing director, explained: “I hadn’t heard of Care for Veterans until they became the charity of the year for our business park. After visiting the facility and meeting the amazing residents, I wanted us to do more to raise awareness of this vital service for our ex-service personnel and their families.”

Care for Veterans, formerly the Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, in Boundary Road, Worthing, provides residential nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care for physically disabled ex-service personnel and their families.

The group launched its campaign last Wednesday to raise awareness of the charity through shared profiles of 11 residents. People reading will be encouraged to make a donation via JustGiving and the group has boosted the total by making its own donation of £250.

Visit {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/5-rings-group /|www.justgiving.com/fundraising/5-rings-group} for more information.

Stories told so far include the life of oldest resident Rene Barclay, who celebrated her 100th birthday in August.

Care for Veterans celebrates its own centenary next year, as the charity was established in 1919 to care for those returning from the First World War with life-changing disabilities.

As part of the build up, a special football game was held at Worthing Football Club last Sunday to commemorate an historic match that took place at the club 100 years ago.

Sunday’s Grand Football Match, as it was also originally called, aimed to be as authentic as possible and spectators were encouraged to dress in period costume.

Pete Stone, chairman of Worthing FC, said: “The message of ‘lest we forget’ is a very important one and we are privileged to be able to play our part in remembering such an historic event in our town, and to contribute to a very worthy cause such as Care for Veterans.”

The original game in 1918 was between Worthing Ladies’ XI and wounded soldiers from the Grange Auxiliary Hospital. Despite their various disabilities, the men were obliged to play with their hands tied behind their backs.

For the commemorative match, serving soldiers from The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment played against the University of Sussex Ladies’ Team.

Christine Gillott, fundraising officer at Care for Veterans, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came to watch the match, despite the horrible weather. Special thanks to Ruth Sinclair and everyone who helped at the event and, of course, to the players, who put on an incredibly entertaining match.

“Also to our sponsors Sandell & Sons, Michael Jones & Co, and the Lest We Forget Association. Thanks to all of their support, and that of Worthing FC, we raised £1,713, which is vital revenue for the care and rehabilitation of our disabled veterans.”

