Plans for Worthing's Teville Gate House finally revealed

Proposals for the redevelopment of a prominent vacant building in Worthing have been revealed.



Plans to replace the three-storey Teville Gate House in Railway Approach with a five-storey block were revealed at a public exhibition last Wednesday.

An artist's impression of the Teville Gate House site

Refurbishing the block was not considered ‘economically viable’, according to documents on show at the town hall exhibition.

The exhibition unveiled plans to instead demolish the ‘outdated’ 1970s building.

Its replacement will include 8,620sqm of ‘grade A energy-efficient’ office space, spread over four floors of ‘contemporary design’.

The plan is to fully pre-let the space prior to completion.

Secure parking will be provided for ten cars, including two accessible spaces, and secure storage for 70 bicycles.

A public consultation period is underway and feedback will be reviewed over the coming weeks before a planning application is submitted to Adur and Worthing councils.

The proposal follows the demolition of other buildings on site, including the multi-storey car park.

Worthing Borough Council carried out the demolition on behalf of Mosaique, which owns the Teville Gate site, minus Teville Gate House.

The office block will not be included in Mosaique’s long-awaited development plans as it is owned by another firm.

As reported by the Herald earlier this month, Land Registry documents recorded the last registered sale of Teville Gate House to Spirit 140 Limited, at a price of more than £6million.

Spirit is a company registered to Anthony Hanson, according to Companies House.

Hanson was the previous owner of the Teville Gate site, which is now owned by Mosaique.

A Mosaique spokesman had confirmed the office proposals were a ‘Hanson project’.

The public exhibition was hosted by ECE Architecture and ‘real estate investment managers’ Hunter REIM.

