Plans for block of flats on former Worthing Poundland site approved

Plans to build a new block of flats above revamped retail space in the heart of Worthing have been approved.

Worthing Borough Council's planning committee gave the green light to the proposal by developer Century House to revamp the former Poundland site in Montague Street at a meeting on Wednesday (February 27).

An artist's impression of the new flats

It will see the vacant 1960s building demolished and replaced with a new four-storey building comprising 26 one, two and three bedroom homes above retail on the ground floor.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, the council's cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The ongoing regeneration of the town centre is one of the council's major ambitions.

“This new development feeds into that, creating much-needed housing while providing modern retail space in a prominent location in the heart of Worthing. I look forward to seeing the developers start work soon.”

A report by planners which was discussed by the committee said the proposed development would bring 'added vitality' to the town centre while the design was a 'significant improvement' on the current building.

The development will include secure, indoor cycle parking and councillors ruled that approval is dependent on the provision of a car club, as well as a sustainable travel plan being implemented for new residents.

Objections to the scheme mainly focused on parking problems, loss of light to nearby properties and the possibility of overlooking.

Supporters felt the development replaced an ‘ugly’ building, would help regenerate Montague Street and assist in improving the supply of housing.

The approval is the latest scheme in Worthing town centre to receive planning approval.

The largest scheme revolves around Beales in Montague Street, which has had a presence in the town for more than 15 years.

Landlord St Clair Developments received planning permission in December for a multi-million pound regeneration of the retailer's current site creating a new 60,000 sq ft store for Beales, seven other retail units along with 45 new flats above.

Across the road, planning permission has also been granted to Woolbro Homes to create retail and eight properties on the site of the vacant Mothercare store.

The proposal for the Worthing Observation Wheel (WOW) has also been received by the local authority with a decision expected in the coming weeks.