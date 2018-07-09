Personal invite from Lord Sugar for Angmering businesswoman

A personal invitation from Lord Sugar was the icing on the cake for Angmering businesswoman Emma Woolley.

As executive manager for the Tropic Skin Care team in the area, Emma has been named as one of the company’s top 35 achievers, out of a total of 10,000.

Emma Woolley, executive manager for the Tropic Skin Care team in the Angmering area

The business is co-owned by its founder Susie Ma, who appeared on The Apprentice in 2011, and Lord Sugar. He did not pick her as the series winner but was so impressed by the products, he invested to become a 50-50 partner.

The top achievers were invited to meet with Lord Sugar aboard the luxury superyacht Lady A, which he gifted to his wife for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Emma said: “It was amazing. I have been on several incentive trips with Tropic, to Lapland, Paris, Marrakech and Mauritius, but this was a personal invitation, not an incentive that could be won. That’s what made it so special.”

MORE NEWS

Girl may one day speak thanks to pioneering brain training

Open-air cinema coming to Worthing seafront

Beach clean among events to celebrate firm’s 50th year