New Year’s Honours: Worthing, Adur and Arun residents honoured

Several residents of Worthing, Adur and Arun have been recognised in the annual New Year’s Honours List.

Worthing artist Martin Frost, who is acknowledged as the last remaining fore-edge painter in the UK, will be made a Member of the British Empire for services to disappearing fore-edge painting.

DM17112551a.jpg Poppy Appeal collector Daphne Snowden with her volunteering recognition award. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171114-181957008

Fore-edge painting is a process whereby gilded edged books have ‘invisible’ pictures painted onto them, only revealing themselves when the pages of the books are fanned.

After being named Maker of the Year by the Heritage Crafts Association in 2017, Mr Frost has been working to promote the craft, which has seen commercial numbers dwindle due to shrinking markets.

He said: “I was slightly credulous when the letter came through. I thought ‘I am not sure if this is genuine’.

“So I phoned the Cabinet Office and they said yes it’s genuine. I never saw this coming, no-one saw this coming. I’ve done it for 40 years and it’s good to have it acknowledged that I am keeping it going.

Martin Frost. Pic: Richard Cannon SUS-181228-172958001

“Medals and gongs don’t mean much to me but my peer group approval does. It’s nice and will be a good couple of days out at St James’s Palace. In the long run it’s there to push the craft.”

Examples of Mr Frost’s work, created over a career spanning 40 years, can be found here: www.foredgefrost.co.uk

There was also recognition for Littlehampton’s Daphne Snowden, who will be awarded a British Empire Medal for services to charity and the community.

Daphne, 77, has been a prolific fundraiser for more than 70 years, having volunteered for the Royal British Legion since she was seven years old.

Despite being wheelchair bound from the age of 38, Daphne has helped to raise £300,000 for the Legion this year alone, personally raising over £10,000 since 2014.

Bernadette Lawrie SUS-181228-172948001

She has also been a collector for the Fire Fighters Charity for 58 years and the RNLI for over 37 years, as well as being an active member of the Civil Defence Corps Association since 1957, collector for Marie Curie and an active member of the Firefighters Memorial Trust.

Daphne said her love for fundraising and respect for those in need is behind her longevity, and said her mum and dad would have been proud to see her recognised.

“I was a bit bowled over,” she said about receiving the letter.

“I couldn’t get over it, but my initial thought was I was very chuffed. I found out about two to three weeks ago and the letter was very official – I was terrified, I didn’t know what it was.

Marianne Griffiths has been shortlisted for the Health Service Journal chief executive of the year award SUS-160920-092234001

“But it’s wonderful to be acknowledged, because 70 years for the British Legion is saying something, plus the other things I have been doing over the years. But I’ve loved every minute.

“We must never forget the veterans. It is too easy with our modern lifestyles that people can forget, but we have to remember.”

Worthing-based Constable Bernadette Lawrie, from Sussex Police, will also receive a British Empire Medal for her services to policing.

PC Lawrie is a high profile member of the force’s Op Signature team, leading the way in tackling fraudsters who particularly target the elderly and most vulnerable members of the community.

PC Lawrie said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in this way for my work with Sussex Police, protecting vulnerable victims of fraud.

“One of the reasons that led me to join Sussex Police was to make a difference and through the implementation of Operation Signature both locally and nationally I feel this has been achieved. I am delighted to have been instrumental in the identification, protection and support of such significant numbers of victims - and in raising the profile of such a devastating and fast-growing crime type.

DM18102789a.jpg. Book signing with Julia Donaldson at Steyning Bookshop as she celebrates the release of three new books �' Animalphabet - The Girl, the Bear and the Magic Shoes - Bombs and Blackberries. ' Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181020-200632008

“I am extremely passionate about what I do, working with a variety of agencies to protect fraud victims and I intend to continue with my quest to raise the profile of scams and fraud and the policing response to this. It is an honour to receive this award and I am most grateful to those within Sussex Police who have believed in me and supported me over the years to achieve this milestone.”

There was also a Damehood for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Marianne Griffiths – read the full story of her honour here: New Year’s Honours: Western Sussex Hospitals chief executive to be made a Dame

Steyning-based children’s author Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, became a Commander of the British Empire – read the full story here: New Year’s Honours: Steyning’s Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, to be honoured



