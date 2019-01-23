New Worthing coffee shop and bakery to be ethical, sustainable and fresh

A new coffee shop and bakery in Worthing is focusing on ethical trading and pure, sustainably-sourced ingredients.

South by West, so-named as it sits on the corner of South Street and West Worthing Station's Tarring Road, opened last Monday (January 14).

The cinnamon rolls have been selling out every day

Owner Kelly Davies said the reaction to the opening had been heartening, with the public seeming to enjoy the offerings of tea, coffee, luxury hot chocolate and various baked goods.

"I've been pleasantly surprised by the support of the community around Tarring," said the mother of three, who is assisted by her husband, Kingsley.

"The amount of people that have said 'we are so pleased that someone's finally doing something' - there just aren't many places you can get a coffee next to West Worthing Station."

Kelly said the focus is on using sustainably-sourced ingredients, with as little waste as possible.

The inside of South by West

As a member of the Real Bread Campaign, she has rejected the additives present in commercially-produced bakes, instead focusing on flour, water, salt and yeast.

With a bread oven on its way from Belgium and due to arrive in February, soon freshly-baked, homemade bread will be available to customers.

South by West has also collaborated with Pulborough-based coffee roaster Cast Iron Coffee, which sources all of its coffee from ethical, sustainable suppliers.

Alongside the tasty offerings, Kelly said the plan is also to offer baking classes and run a 'bread club' where, similar to a book club, bakers can come together to swap recipes and share ideas.

The store is open from 6am to 12pm on weekdays, with plans to hopefully increase the opening hours in future.

