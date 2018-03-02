New gambling licence application for Bognor pier

The owners of Bognor's pier have submitted an application to move the Adult Gaming Centre (AGC) from the rear of the building to the front.

Bognor Pier Leisure Limited has made the application under section 187 of the gambling act 2005.

The notice stated, if approved, it would see 'increase the extent of the licensed area'.

The deadline for representations is March 16, these can be made by 'a person who lives suffiently close to the premises to be likely to be affected by the authorised activities' or 'a person who has business interests that might be affected by the authorised activities'.

A spokesman for Arun District Council told the Observer that data protected information within the application itself means it is unable to share the application in its current format, however they stated arrangements to see the details can be made with the council.

