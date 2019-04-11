Meet our Herald and Gazette Takeaway of the Year 2019 winner, Littlehampton Fish and Chips

Customers describe our Herald and Gazette Takeaway of the Year 2019 competition winner as ‘a proper fish and chip shop’.

Littlehampton Fish and Chips, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, won the most votes from our readers and some love it so much, they visit every day.

Saty Singh, right, with his parents and staff at Littlehampton Fish and Chips, our Herald and Gazette Takeaway of the Year winner. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909034

Saty Singh, 28, has been running the restaurant and takeaway for a year but he has been working there since he was 15, so he knows the business inside out.

He was previously working in IT as a software engineer for HSBC for four years but agreed to take over the restaurant when his dad, Darshan Singh, retired.

Saty said: “My parents are my role models. What people say is that we are a proper fish and chip shop and we are consistent. We know the customers and our staff are always friendly.

“We have a great customer base and some people come in every single day. When I tell my friends that, they can’t believe it.

Fish and chips, served up on one of the marble tables at Littlehampton Fish and Chips. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909018

“We are the only fish and chip shop in the area with marble tables, which I love.”

Even while working for HSBC, Saty was involved with the restaurant and every bank holiday, he would be in there, helping out.

His parents live in Worthing and his father was a carpenter for 14 years before he took over Littlehampton Fish and Chips 13 years ago.

Saty said: “When Dad took it up, it was really a bit rundown and for the first year it was really hard. We still get the customers coming in from those early days.

“We talked about advertising but he said let the fish and chips do the talking. We have put our life into this.

“We just want to make a good product.

“People don’t realise how much goes into a fish and chip shop, preparing the potatoes every morning and cleaning the oil every day.”

Saty put his IT skills to good use, too, making the menus for the shop.

Cod and chips, and plaice and chips, are both £6.40 for regular, £7 large, while haddock and chips, and rock and chips are £6.40 regular, £7.20 large.

Other options include a choice of three pies with chips for £5, pasty and chips for £4.50, plus fishcakes, cod roe, spam fritters, scampi and calamari.

There is also a choice of burgers, chicken breast, chicken nuggets, sausages and saveloy.

Littlehampton Fish and Chips is open for eat in and takeaway from 11.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 9pm on Sunday.

The runner-up in the Herald and Gazette Takeaway of the Year competition was Brio Express, in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, and Uncle Jim’s Kebab House, in Teville Road, Worthing, came third.