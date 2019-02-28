Littlehampton’s Pride of Britain award winner grateful for ‘immense support’ from L.Guess Jewellers

A Littlehampton jewellers’ ongoing support for a local charity means two more children can have free cleft repair surgery.

Freestyle 4 Smiles was set up by Nathan Abbot as a non-profit fundraising movement to raise funds and awareness for Smile Train.

Sophie Cullen, owner of L. Guess Jewellers, presents the cheque to Freestyle 4 Smiles founder Nathan Abbott

Sophie Cullen, owner of L. Guess Jewellers, was delighted to present a cheque for £352.50 to founder Nathan Abbott following a successful Christmas fundraising campaign in both the Littlehampton and Rustington shops.

Nathan, who was a Regional Fundraiser of the Year in a Pride of Britain Awards last autumn, said: “L. Guess have been a supporter of Freestyle 4 Smile for a while now and we have made quite the team.

“In December, they held a Christmas fundraiser, raising enough money to help provide two smiles for Smile Train. However, over the years, their immense support has provided over 20 smiles to cleft children in the developing world.”

Nathan, 21, was born with a severe bilateral cleft lip and palate, and was bullied while growing up.

He set up Freestyle 4 Smiles when he was 16 and said through changing the lives of children and adults around the world, he had learned to accept himself.

Smile Train is an international charity which provides free cleft care for children.

