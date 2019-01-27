Littlehampton hardware store joins Worthing branches in closing

A sign has been placed on the window of a Littlehampton home and hardware store announcing its closure.

The notice at Bunce’s Home Hardware in Littlehampton High Street states ‘this branch is now closed’.

The sign of the window of the store in Littlehampton. Photo by Steve McKay

Similar signs have appeared at both Worthing branches of the store – in Portland Road and the Hambridge Trading Estate, Willowbrook Road.

On Monday, Bunce’s in Storrington also announced it had closed.

Bunce’s owns several stores in Sussex, including in Horsham, Steyning and Lewes.

The Herald has approached the company for a comment.

Worthing branches of home and hardware store close