Littlehampton family gets £500 from Bovis Homes for CoCo’s Foundation project helping orphans in South Africa

Moving into a new four-bedroom house in Littlehampton has given one family a head start in their bid to help others less fortunate.

The Netherwood family wants to go to South Africa to build a home for young orphans and aims to raise £2,000 to buy the materials they need.

Thanks to their good relationship with Bovis Homes in their move to Hampton Park, the Netherwoods have been given a £500 donation from the company to kick-start their efforts.

Andrei Netherwood, 44, said: “We had moved into this lovely new property and it does make you think how lucky you are.

“We have always wanted the kids to understand that we are very fortunate and to be aware of poverty and how some people have to struggle to survive.

“Through some friends, we found out about CoCo’s Foundation, which runs special projects that allow people from the UK to support African orphans by raising money for materials and then going out to help build the homes themselves.

“We’d developed a really great relationship with the team at Hampton Park, so given the obvious links between what we wanted to do and what Bovis Homes do for a living, I thought I’d ask them – and we’ve been absolutely blown away by their generosity.”

Andrei, his wife Tasmin, 42, and their children Marissa, 11, and Ashton, nine, will all be heading to KwaZulu-Natal in April 2020.

Tamsin said: “Our mission is to build a home for children who have lost their parents or carers, mostly through illness, and need a stable, secure, yet simple roof over their heads.

“Our own two children will be part of this trip and, yes, they will be doing the build as well. We meet the children we are building a home for, interact with them and spend time in their lives and community. Everything else related to the trip we will be paying for ourselves.

“If we are lucky enough to raise over this amount, the extra will help to pay for school uniforms for the children, as a child is not allowed to attend school without a uniform, and will also help with regular food packages.”

The family has even emptied its change pot, containing six month’s worth of loose change, and given the £50 to the cause.

Candice McCabe, Bovis Homes regional marketing manager, said: “When Andrei explained what their plan was, we were delighted to help. A safe, secure home is a precious thing and we’re proud to play a part in supporting this great cause and wish them all the best.

“We’ve also donated some Bovis Homes polo shirts for the build team to wear, so we look forward to seeing them being put to good use during the construction, and to seeing photos of people moving in, which is sure to be a special moment.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tamsin-netherwood for more information and to make a donation.

Tamsin added: “In order to help raise the money over the next 18 months, we will be holding various events to get people together and have fun whilst trying to hit the total for such an awesome cause.”

