Littlehampton businessman gets top role in economic partnership

A Littlehampton businessman said he was ‘delighted’ to be made chairman of a partnership designed to boost economic growth in the area.

Henry Powell, client director at Inpress Plastics, based in the Harwood Industrial Estate in Wick, has taken the role at the Coastal West Sussex Partnership after Geoff Edwards stepped down.

Henry said: “I am delighted to become chairman and would like to thank Geoff for his two years in the role.

“Having been involved for several years, I know how valuable the work of the partnership is. Championing economic growth in coastal West Sussex is dear to my heart and the agenda of developing skills, infrastructure and connectivity is vital for the future success of the area.”

The Coastal West Sussex Partnership brings together leaders and senior officers from business, education institutions and the public sector to work collectively on economic issues that affect the coastal area.

Inpress Plastics specialises in blow moulding and injection moulding, two techniques of plastic goods production.

Caroline Wood, director of the partnership, said: “If there are any senior business leaders in the coastal West Sussex region that would like to get involved, get in touch.”