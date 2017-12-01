Littlehampton bank to close next year

The Littlehampton branch of Natwest will close next year due to low numbers of customers.

The bank announced today that the branch would close on June 6, 2018.

A Natwest spokesman said: “Since 2012 we have seen the way in which people use NatWest Littlehampton branch change dramatically, with now 87 per cent of customers already banking in other ways locally.

“Transactions in NatWest Littlehampton branch have reduced by 50% since 2012 with now only 67 customers visiting the branch on a weekly basis. 57 per cent of customers are now choosing to bank digitally with us on a regular basis instead.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users.

“We have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months; this has been done so that we can ensure our customers have enough time to consider the right banking options for them and to give us time to support them one-to-one during the transition.”

The bank said it was committed to helping customers, recommending its online and mobile services.

The nearest Natwest branch is in Rustington, 1.8 miles away.