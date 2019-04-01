Kenny Tutt: Opening date revealed for MasterChef champion's Worthing restaurant

MasterChef champion 2018 Kenny Tutt has announced the opening date for his Worthing restaurant.

Kenny's debut restaurant, Pitch, is set to open in Warwick Street on Friday, May 24.

Pitch, in Worthing's Warwick Street

Scaffolding has already gone up and artwork has appeared on the windows, with the cream-coloured branding and 'Kenny Tutt presents' on the entrance.

The restaurant, which former bank manager Kenny has said will serve 'really good, genuine food', is set to start taking bookings from Friday, April 26.

In February, the Herald spoke to Kenny about his plans for the restaurant and what drew him to opening it in his home town. Read the interview here: Kenny Tutt: MasterChef winner opens up about his plans for a restaurant in Worthing



