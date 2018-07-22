Jurassic challenge ‘brilliant teamwork’ by Willmott Dixon team

Construction company staff created a Jurassic Classic challenge to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The Willmott Dixon team of more than 100 people carried out the challenge in 30-degree heat and raised nearly £140,000.

The challenge was to either hike 60 miles or ride 100 miles along the Jurassic Coast in just over 24 hours in aid of the hospice, to boost to £700,000 the company has already raised for the charity.

Roger Forsdyke, managing director, said: “When we set the challenge earlier this year we didn’t know it would be so hot but I’m delighted with how our people got stuck in and completed our challenge – it was brilliant teamwork all round.

“It means so much to us that we can contribute another huge amount towards funding Chestnut Tree House Hospice’s work with children. It really spurred us on as we have an extraordinary bond with the hospice.”

The hospice provides care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and south east Hampshire.

To show their support, the Willmott Dixon team successfully met the challenge of completing the course in the sweltering heat, helped by months of preparation and training to ensure they were in shape for the arduous task.

Those doing the 60-mile hike started at 2pm and finished the following evening, taking in locations such as Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove and Bournemouth seafront.

Mr Forsdyke added: “Making a positive impact in local communities is important to Willmott Dixon. The company was recently awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of promoting opportunity, for its work promoting social value in its local communities.”

Willmott Dixon has been supporting Chestnut Tree House for a number of years.

Its construction work along the south coast includes the new flagship leisure centre in Littlehampton and new energy-efficient office space on the former Adur Civic Centre car park for Adur District Council.

