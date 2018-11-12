Historic Worthing store announces shock closure

A historic watch and jewellery shop is set to close its branch in Worthing’s South Street.

G. H. Pressley and Sons has been trading at 46 South Street in Worthing since 1935.

George Harry Pressley, founder of G. H. Pressley and Sons

The store is currently run by the fifth generation to follow in the family footsteps.

Neville Pressley said: “As a family with a history steeped in jewellery tradition, it’s been a tough decision to come to but with my brother Charles and I wanting to retire fully, this is the right time to be closing the store and for my son Jonathan to continue to run our Montague Street and Chichester stores.

“We are launching a huge closing down sale which will see all stock reduced by a huge 50 per cent.

“We’re sad to have to close the South Street store, but it’s the right business decision for our family and will mean that Jonathan can focus on the success of our other stores.

G.H. Pressley & Sons watch workshop in the 1960s

“As a family we feel enormously privileged to have been a part of so many wonderful memories and life experiences for our established client base.

“The closing down sale will give us the opportunity to say a huge thank you to our valued South Street customers and also offer them a wonderful chance to purchase a final piece from us at a fabulous discount.”

George Harry Pressley, inspired by his watchmaker father who was also called George, came to Worthing in 1905 and opened his first Worthing store in Montague Street in 1909.

In 1925 and 1930 respectively, George’s sons, Harry and Reg, joined the family business.

The South Street premises was opened in 1935 as George realised his ambition to trade in Worthing’s main shopping street.

Reg’s son Charles joined the business in 1960 and Neville became involved after that.

Jonathan, George’s great grandson, joined the family business in 2010.

The closing down sale at G. H. Pressley and Sons on South Street, Worthing, will start at 10am on Saturday, November 17.

All jewellery and selected watches will be included in the sale.

