Heavy horses stand in for Rudolph

Santa sent Stockley Outdoor and Equestrian some equine helpers this Christmas, bringing festive cheer to the store.

As Rudolph and the reindeers were busy, Comtois heavy horses Boris and Mirka donned red noses and antlers and greeted customers at the shop on Riverside Industrial Estate, Littlehampton, for the weekend.

Retail manager Sara Billinghurst said: “Christmas is always busy for Father Christmas and it appears he needed a little extra help to makesure everyone gets their presents in time.”

As Rudolph and his team are gearing up for Christmas Eve, Father Christmas enlisted Sara and her husband Mark to provide an alternative.

Sara added: “They popped in to store to lend a hoof. Customers were able to meet them and pass on their wishes to Father Christmas.

“Both horses sheltered from the weather in the delivery bay and greeted everyone who came by the store. They were both wrapped up in their festive rugs and each borrowed a red nose and antlers from Rudolph for the occasion.”