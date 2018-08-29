Head shave at Dunelm Rustington beats its charity target

Customers at Dunelm Rustington watched as a staff member had her luscious locks shorn for charity.

Sue North was keen to support Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur, and decided a head shave was the way to go.

Zoe Hickford trimming Sue's hair in the store

Bridget Richardson, manager at the local branch of the voluntary organisation, was there to witness the occasion on Bank Holiday Monday, with Zoe Hickford trimming Sue’s hair in the New Road store.

Bridget said she was impressed by Sue’s bravery and it was great to see the whole thing happen.

Home-Start recruits and trains volunteers to offer support and friendship to vulnerable families.

The volunteers work with families in their own homes to help them cope with the stresses and strains of bringing up a young family when things get tough.

Sue North before the charity head shave at Dunelm Rustington

Sue is delighted to have beaten her £500 target, with more than £530 raised, including £27.20 from the collection bucket on the day.

Sue said: “It was a whole head shave in support of Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur’s work with children and their families. My donation page is open until September 24. It’s all for a great charity.”

Visit mydonate.bt.com/charities/home-startarunworthingadur for more information.

