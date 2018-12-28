Haskins Roundstone links with Worthing school for colouring competition supporting Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Pupils put their creativity to the test in a festive bauble colouring competition supporting Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre in Angmering partnered with West Park Primary School in Worthing for the project in the lead up to Christmas.

Haskins provided the string and pegs needed to make the baubles into a garland

Paper bauble templates were provided for the schoolchildren to decorate, including personal messages on the back.

The money raised was donated to the school’s chosen charity, Chestnut Tree House, and the garlands made a lovely display at the hospice for Christmas.

Haskins also donated cuddly toy reindeers as prizes, leaving the teachers to select a winner from each class.

Lisa Looker, brand director, said: “It’s been great working with West Park Primary School on such a thoughtful project and supporting them with their Christmas fundraising activities.

Haskins donated cuddly toy reindeers as prizes, leaving the teachers to select a winner from each class

“We’re so pleased to hear that the baubles, complete with personal messages on the back of each bauble, are now on display at Chestnut Tree House to spread festive cheer to children at the hospice this Christmas.”

A total of £308.45 was raised through the festive colouring project and Haskins provided the string and pegs needed to make the baubles into a garland.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are so grateful to receive these beautifully decorated baubles from West Park Primary School and Haskins. We had a special lighting of our Christmas tree with The Snowman and some of our children and their families, and it was lovely to see the baubles on display.

“We’d love to work with the school and Haskins to make this festive colouring project an annual event.

Yvonne Walker and Betty Henton from Cancer United with Nick Joad, general manager at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre

“In addition to £308.45 raised from this creative project, we were delighted to receive a cheque for £815.05 from West Park Primary School, following their nativity collection. The total amount raised, £1,123.50, will pay for almost four hours of Chestnut Tree House’s care services, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes, which will make such a difference.”

Haskins also donated toy reindeer to several good causes, including 30 to Angmering-based charity Cancer United for tombolas and raffles over Christmas.

The charity’s choir, OUTSINGCANCER, raised further funds for the charity by performing at the garden centre.

Haskins Roundstone donates reindeers to bring a smile to children’s faces

Lavinia Norfolk Centre volunteers ‘so pleased’ with collection at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre

Southern rail staff raise thousands for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice