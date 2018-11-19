Fundraising Christmas tree business to open in Littlehampton

North Star Pines is coming to Littlehampton for the first time with its fundraising Christmas tree business.

Owner Sam Cocozza has so far raised more than £1,000 for the NSPCC by donating ten per cent of his profits to the charity each year.

Sam Cocozza presenting a cheque to NSPCC South and Mid Sussex branch treasurer Peter Bowers, with his partner May and daughter Emmie

He first opened at the North Star pub in Worthing in 2016 and raised £302, then returned in 2017 and raised £711.

Sam said: “This year, I’m hoping to raise over £1,000. I am a registered charity worker and have chosen the NSPCC because my grandmother used to be a very active member, raising thousands of pounds for them during her life.

“She held a senior position from the 1980s to 2000s and this charity is very close to my heart. It was only natural that I chose this charity.”

The Christmas tree business will also be operating from The Locomotive pub in Littlehampton for the first time.

North Star Pines is based at the North Star in Worthing and will be opening at The Locomotive in Littlehampton this year as well for the first time

Sam said: “North Star Pines sells premium grade Christmas trees, 3ft to 10ft. We’re a small family business and each year we give ten per cent of our takings to the NSPCC. So far, we have raised £1,013 for the charity, which we donate every Christmas Eve.”

North Star Pines will be open from Saturday, November 24, to Friday, December 21.

-----

Meet the team at Glamorous You, voted Herald and Gazette Salon of the Year by our readers

Children in Need pictures from Worthing, Littlehampton and Southwick in record-breaking year

Arundel’s contribution to the First World War recorded for future generations