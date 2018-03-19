Florist wins Rotary award for charity work

Wick florist Michelle Bly has been recognised for her work in the community and fundraising for charity.

Head designer at The Flower Shop, in Wick Street, Michelle was presented with Littlehampton Rotary Club’s Vocational Award last Tuesday.

She was invited to a meal with the club at the Vardar Restaurant, where she was also presented with a BBC Sussex Community Heroes Award, having been highly commended.

Geoff Watts, chairman of the club’s community service committee, said: “We were very pleased to present Michelle with the Vocational Award, which was thoroughly deserved due to her community and charity fundraising work.”

Michelle and her team organise a number of charity events throughout the year.

She said: “Over the last 12 years, we have raised more than £10,000 for a number of charities, including St Barnabas House and Cancer Research UK, and also enjoy being active in our community.

“I would like to thank the Rotary club for recognising this, none of which would be possible without the support of an amazing team, family and friends.”

The Flower Shop has been established since 1975 and Michelle joined as an apprentice in 1991. She took over the business in 2006, when the previous owner retired.