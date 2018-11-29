Field Place Manor House in Worthing named best town or city wedding venue in the south east

Field Place Manor House & Barns in Worthing has been voted best town or city wedding venue in the south east.

The South Downs Leisure team behind the venue was thrilled and threw their arms into the air with excitement when they heard the result at the regional finals of the Wedding Industry Awards.

The regional finalists of The Wedding Industry Awards in the south east region gathered at Blackstock Country Estate in East Sussex

Customers were asked to submit feedback on their experiences and regional shortlists were drawn up using a combination of voter data and judging panel input.

The panel then decided the regional winner for each category and these go on to the national finals in January.

See more: Wedding gardens at Field Place in Worthing officially opened

Amanda Mills, events and functions manager at Field Place, said: “We would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to all our couples that gave feedback for us.

Amanda Millis, events and functions manager, receives the award for Field Place Manor House & Barns

“We were elated to win the award in the regional finals. This means the world to us that our guests felt strongly enough to vote.”

Garden designer Juliet Sargeant officially opened the beautiful Field Place wedding gardens, including outdoor ceremony space, in July.

A gold medal winner at the Chelsea Flower Show, Juliet had overseen the project from initial design to opened gardens.

She gave guests a guided tour and talk about her thinking behind each space in the garden, explaining the benefits for visitors and the community.

Field Place wedding garden plans revealed in video

Findon Manor Hotel reception follows Worthing wedding

Slimming World silver award for two Worthing mums – one dropped 4st 9lb in a year and one started dieting after getting stuck on a slide