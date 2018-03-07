Father-of-two launches delivery app for independent shops

A father-of-two is on a mission to give independent shops a boost by launching a grocery delivery phone app.

Adam Philpott from Gladstone Terrace in Wick has invested more than £3,000 of his own savings to start Shop My Local, which will let customers from Littlehampton and Rustington order groceries from nearby shops at the tap of a phone screen and have it delivered in minutes to their door by riders on motorbikes.

Adam Philpott, the creator of Shop My Local, delivering goods from Wick Newsagents in Wick Street, Wick. Picture: Kate Shemilt

The 30-year-old was driven to make his business a success to provide for his sons Jack, 10, and Joshua, six, who are both on the autistic spectrum.

Adam was Jack’s full-time carer for two years before he began a special school, which allowed the entrepreneur to start this project last year.

He said: “I never wanted to be in that position of what am I doing for tomorrow; I want to think what can I achieve for next year. I want that stability; there wasn’t so much of that when I was caring for my children.”

Currently, Mr Philpott has three local businesses signed up to the service: Wick Newsagents in Wick Street, Wick, Wickbourne Stores in Clun Road, Wick and Turner’s Pies in The Street, Rustington. John Wildman & Sons butchers in Churchill Parade, Rustington and greengrocers Barry Wadsworth in The Street, Rustington are due to sign up.

Customers will be able to order through the app, Facebook page and website in a few weeks’ time.

Mr Philpott hoped to hire 20 riders if the business took off, and already had three Deliveroo drivers who were interested. The long-term goal is to branch out to Brighton, Portsmouth and three other big cities in the next five years.

He said: “It’s quite demanding and overwhelming at the moment, the set-up phase of any business is, but the rewarding bit will be making sure these small stores get more sales from local residents.”