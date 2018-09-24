Facebook group campaigns to save Littlehampton's Look and Sea Centre

A Facebook group has been launched with one mission in mind: to save the Look and Sea Centre.

After hearing that the popular attraction had closed for good on Friday, August 31, after the business that ran it went into administration, Robert Senft decided something had to be done.

Campaigners outside the Look and Sea Centre. Picture: Derek Martin

The 74-year-old from Maltravers Drive set up a Facebook group called Look and Sea Rescue, which to date has more than 200 members. He is looking for people with experience of organising a business, restaurant and heritage centre to join the cause with the aim of getting the centre back on its feet as soon as possible.

The former chef and food critic, who moved to the town five years ago, described it as a 'superb venue', and said: "I never saw the place empty, so it was popular with a lot of people, and now they have got nothing. I would just hate to see that go forever.

"In my opinion, Littlehampton town centre needs a bit of a facelift, and if the Look and Sea Centre disappears for good, it would be another nail in the coffin."

He said he would like to see the Harbour Lights café reopened not just in the day, but in the evening too, and for it to make better use of the viewing platform. One councillor recently suggested it could be turned into a cocktail bar.

He suggested Arun District Council, which owns the building, could put a freeze on rents and rates to allow the community-run enterprise to get the restaurant back up and running.

On September 11, dozens of residents, the mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper, and town councillors campaigned to save the centre.

They were joined by the Edwin James Festival Choir, and together sang a rousing rendition of Sussex by the Sea in front of the building.

Last week, Arun District Council addressed rumours surrounding their involvement in the closure of the Look and Sea; click here to read more.

Arun has been approached for an update on the state of negotiations to get a new operator for the centre.

To join the campaign, search Look and Sea Rescue on Facebook.