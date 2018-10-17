East Preston Parish Council seeks local builder for toilets project

If you are a builder in the area and you would like to support a very worthwhile cause, refurbishing the public toilets in the village, please get in touch with the parish office in East Preston.

The parish council is looking for a local builder who can help convert the existing public toilet block in Sea Road, East Preston, to accommodate a disabled hoist assisted toilet and two accessible unisex toilets.

There is very little structural work to the exterior of the building, just the addition of an access ramp and reconfiguring the entrances.

Then there will be the preparation of the interiors to accommodate the specialist disabled equipment and unisex toilets.

The specialist equipment will be supplied and fitted by another contractor.

Please call the parish office on 01903 770050 or email: epparishcouncil@btconnect.com for further information.

East Preston action group launches toilets crowdfunding campaign for ‘something special’

Lottery win for Littlehampton neighbours

Hoop, hoop, hooray for East Preston’s new beach cleaning equipment

Author Robyn Hollingworth’s talk on dementia gives Cruse Bereavement Care volunteers great insight