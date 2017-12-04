E-tailer scoops awards double after transforming from bedroom business to £10m company

A £10million turnover company which started nine years ago as a bedroom business selling cocktail shakers on Ebay before going international has scooped a business awards double.

Online retailer Rinkit was named company of the year at the Sussex Business Awards on Thursday, while commercial director Richard Goss claimed the entrepreneur of the year title.

The Littlehampton-based business sells homeware and garden products across the UK, Europe and now Australia.

Mr Goss said: “We are absolutely ecstatic. These awards are fantastic recognition for our hard work and total commitment.

“It’s taken a huge amount of determination and patience to grow Rinkit to be a leading e-tailer in its market, offering fantastic quality products at incredibly competitive prices.

“We are so proud that our business has received this recognition, not just by our customers, but also by our peers and experts in their field.”

Rinkit was also shortlisted in the international business category. Sussex Business Awards judge George Clayson said Rinkit was a ‘wonderful success story’ which had grown to a £10million turnover firm within ten years.