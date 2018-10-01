Council gave Littlehampton’s Look and Sea Centre £20,000 before closure

Arun District Council gave Littlehampton’s Look and Sea Centre £20,000 to help save it before it closed, it has emerged.

The popular attraction closed for good on Friday, August 31, after the business that ran it went into administration.

In a statement released last week, Arun District Council admitted that it had given the trust a £20,000 grant to ‘meet their financial obligations’ at the end of last year.

The statement said: “Arun District Council is currently waiting for the administrators for the Look and Sea centre to conclude their business.

“Once that is all in order the council will be seeking authority to issue tenders for a new operator for the premises and a report will be going to cabinet in October 2018.

“The Council has provided support to the operators of the Look and Sea Centre, including a grant to assist with the running of the Visitor Information Centre.

“At the end of 2017 Arun District Council provided an additional grant of £20,000 to help the Trust to meet their financial obligations.”

A Facebook group has been set up to get the centre reopened.