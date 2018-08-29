Carnival time at Morrisons Littlehampton

There was a carnival atmosphere in Morrisons Littlehampton on Bank Holiday Monday as staff and customers got in the swing of fundraising for a cancer charity.

The store has been a regular supporter of CLIC Sargent and the fundraising day this time, with its summer carnival theme, raised £185.

Community champion Alison Whitburn said: “Thanks to our generous customers, since our partnership with CLIC Sargent, the Littlehampton store has raised £11,000.”

