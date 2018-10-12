Brooklands Park regeneration plans divide opinion on social media

The revelation of Worthing Borough Council’s masterplan for Brooklands Park has polarised opinion on social media.

Plans to turn the site into a science adventure park were revealed at two public meetings last night (October 11).

Attractions such as the miniature railway, golf courses and go-karts will be replaced in favour of a new café, adventure playground and indoor activity centre.

Many people on the Worthing Herald’s Facebook page have seen the announcement as a positive move.

Annie Mortimer commented that the development was vital for progress. She said: “When will people realise that regeneration is the positive rescue package for ailing areas? Too long have objections stopped progress just because.

“I love the plans to totally transform the area – it already looks interesting with the grasses and water planting as well as the islands for birds. Bring it on Worthing Council.”

Brigitte Jones said she loved the concept and Clare Hicks urged people to ‘get positive’. She commented: “We can’t keep looking back to the past, look to the future and embrace it. But I do think there must be a paddling pool.”

The removal of many of the attractions is an emotive subject for many people and councillor Edward Crouch warned residents not to dwell on nostalgia.

Commenting on the Shoreham Herald’s page, Morris Evans said: “It’s not nostalgia when these facilities were always in use - the train, go-karts, paddling area when it was open, boats and horses when they were available. “The amusements/soft play were the least attractive bits, but that’s what the council seem to think is the way forward.”

Lesley Anne Mates agreed on the Worthing Herald’s page, saying that as a mum with young child, the train and go-karts are great for families and questioned why they could not have been retained with other attractions developed around them.

Maggie Hannan disagreed and suggested the train may have been in the way of a forward move and the go-karts could be relocated.

The council opted not to retain the miniature railway after the previous concessionaire, Kevin McCluskey, cancelled his lease. The track is currently in the process of being torn up.

Several commenters bemoaned the lack of public input on the plans, but councillor Edward Crouch pointed out more than 800 residents had responded during the public consultation phase and ‘public engagement’ would continue during the development phase.

