Bognor seafront flat to be sold at auction

A 'spacious two-bedroom flat' on Bognor Regis seafront is set to go under the hammer next month.

The leasehold property in Lansdowne House, on The Esplanade, is to be one of 150 lots at Clive Emson Auctioneers’ landmark 200th auction on March 21.

It has a guide price of £75,000 and would be a good investment opportunity, according to auctioneer Richard Payne, who said it 'currently attracts a rent of £650 per calendar month'.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which is said to have had a record-breaking 2017 with £160m of sales in total, is to hold the auction at the Hilton Brighton Metropole at 11am.

Managing director James Emson said: “We are delighted to have reached our 200th sale. It is a real cause for celebration, especially as we have made a blistering start to the year, carrying our great performance of 2017.

“It is heartening to see that bricks and mortar continue to be the preferred form of investment for so many people."

The firm stages an online auction, complementing the existing live auctions, see www.cliveemson.co.uk/online for details.

