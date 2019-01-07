Beechwood Hall owner outlines vision for new Worthing pub

The new owner of Beechwood Hall in Worthing has outlined its vision for the historic building.

Hospitality group Brewhouse and Kitchen bought the Wykeham Road building last month and the microbrewery’s managing director Simon Bunn said the plan was to combine the hotel element with a microbrewery and restaurant.

The Beechwood Hall Hotel in Wykeham Road

“Our plans are to put a ten bedroom hotel in with a function room, with a microbrewery and food served all day.” he said.

“We want to redefine the space in Beechwood Hall to make it much bigger, with a better garden area and a parking area separate from the road to make it safe for families.”

Moving into the hotel trade is a first for Brewhouse and Kitchen and Mr Bunn said the combination of microbrewery and hotel lends itself to a new form of hospitality – a ‘brewtel’.

He said the new establishment will offer great beers and wine, as well as gin masterclasses, beer brewing lessons and food cooked every day.

The planning application, which will include an extension to the hotel, is due to be submitted in the near future.

“Worthing is very under-served with pubs,” he said.

“We know that local people are saying to us there is nowhere to go. An opportunity is there, as pubs close because they are not meeting the standards that people want.

“People can just stay home, buy some cheap booze from a shop – we have got to give people a good reason to come out.

“Micropubs are popping up because bigger pubs aren’t doing a good enough job. Bigger groups have lost the hospitality element.

“We are going to offer a personal touch but we have the space so you can be in the thick of it or go off and be on the periphery.”

Mr Bunn said he could not put an exact timeline on the refurbishments, but hoped to have work completed at some point this year.

More news:

Steyning care home referred to council after ‘underweight’ resident found at ‘high risk of malnutrition’



Three Fishes collision: appeal for witnesses after three taken to hospital



Train services delayed due to ‘overrunning engineering work’ at West Worthing