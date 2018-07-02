Beach clean among events to celebrate firm’s 50th year

Dozens of employees took to the beach for a clean-up operation as part of a series of events to mark their company’s 50th year in business.

Around 40 people from Nordell, an injection moulding and engineering firm based in East Worthing, spent time clearing up a range of left-behind items from the shoreline last Friday.

“We have a duty to do something, no matter how large or small that is,” said Nordell managing director Paul Mason.

“While it was a light-hearted get together for our team and was good for morale to celebrate our 50th year in business, the reason we were there carries a very serious message. Our large group found an abundance of items on our beaches which simply should not be anywhere near that area.”

Founded in the year when The Beatles released ‘Hey Jude’, the FA Cup final was televised in colour for the first time and the average price of a litre of fuel was 0.07p, Nordell has withstood numerous recessions and political uncertainty to continue flying the flag for both the UK manufacturing industry and local Worthing business.

A range of community events and celebrations are planned to mark its 50 years in business.