Bags of money for Jamie’s Wish

Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn has presented charity administrator Sue Allen with a £250 cheque for Jamie’s Wish Trust.

The Littlehampton-based charity had applied for a grant from the Morrisons Foundation, funded by money spent on the 5p carrier bags.

Alison said: “Because of this, they now have a bucket collection and awareness week in store in May.”

The store, in Lyminster Road, Wick, has another fundraising day on Saturday, in aid of CLIC Sargent.

The charity’s volunteers will also be doing a bucket collection on Sunday, World Cancer Day.

