Author signing supports Village Friends Book Swap in Walberton

Author Rosie Howard will be signing copies of her new novel on the day of release to support Village Friends.

A Vintage Year, Rosie’s second novel, will be published on Thursday, the same day as the Village Friends Book Swap evening in Walberton.

Rosie Howard, author of The Homecoming, is supporting Village Friends

Meg Brackley, chairman, said: “We are trying to raise money for Village Friends, as our funding is lacking this year, and awareness for Village Friends. People just bring books and then swap them with the same amount they bring.

“I am also doing ‘blind date with a book’, books wrapped up with clues on them and costing £1.

“Fortunately, we have the author Rosie Howard, who is due to release her second novel that day. She will be doing a short talk and book signing.”

The book swap will be at Walberton Cricket Pavilion, on the recreation ground in The Street, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday, February 21. Admission is £2, or a donation of choice, and includes tea and coffee.

Money raised will go towards the lunches Village Friends hosts at Barnham Village Hall three times a year, for people in the Six Villages area.

