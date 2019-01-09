Arundel's Sparks Yard General Store in shock closure

An Arundel store and café which has stood for more than 15 years has gone into administration.

Sparks Yard General Store, in Tarrant Street, closed suddenly earlier this month, going into the care of Brighton administration company White Maund.

Aerial view of Arundel, with Sparks Yard in 18 Tarrant Street highlighted. Pic: Google Earth

The store, which first opened in 2003, occupied a Grade II listed Victorian warehouse in Tarrant Street and had grown into a central destination in the town over the years.

From a ground floor general store, Sparks Yard added a coffee bar, cook shop and home store in 2004 and, a decade later, opened The Loft, a Californian-inspired kitchen and bar.

The reasons for the closure are unclear, but the owners and administrators White Maund have been contacted for more information.

