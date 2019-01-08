Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice plans drop-in events for Big Energy Savings Week

Supporting consumers to make energy savings is the focus for this year’s Big Energy Savings Week.

The national campaign helps people to cut their energy bills and ensure they get all the financial support to which they are entitled.

Big Energy Savings Week launches on Monday, January 21, and Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice has events scheduled across the area over two weeks to support the campaign.

Kath Harding, senior administrator, said: “This year, Big Energy Saving Week is focusing on supporting consumers to switch energy suppliers, access support and make energy savings.

“Energy champions from Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice will be on-hand at events around the area to help you save money.”

Energy switching events:

Monday, January 21, 10am to 2pm: Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton.

Tuesday, January 22, 10am to 2pm: Petworth Children and Family Centre, South Grove, Petworth

Wednesday, January 23, 10am to 2pm: Grandads Front Room, West Street, Bognor Regis

Friday, January 25, 9.30am to 2pm: The Grange, Bepton Road, Midhurst

Wednesday, January 30, 10am to 2pm: Wittering Medical Centre, Cakeham Road, East Wittering

Friday, February 1, 10am to 2.30pm: Bognor Regis Library, London Road, Bognor Regis

No appointment is necessary, just drop in with your energy bill or details of how much you pay.

Kath said: “Energy champions will be able to help you to check your energy costs, switch tariff or supplier and save you money.

“They will give you vital information to reduce energy costs and access discounts, such as the Warm Home Discount Scheme, and implementing energy efficiency measures.

“Arun Wellbeing Home Service and the Citizens Advice energy champions will be on hand to provide advice on saving energy. They can also look into any other ways to increase your income.”

For more information , call into the Bognor office at Town Hall, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, or for general advice, call the adviceline on 0344 477 1171.

