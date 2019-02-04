Applications for apprentice engineers at Gatwick Airport open today

Applications to become an apprentice engineer at Gatwick Airport open today (Monday, February 4).

The successful applicants will take part in a four-year programme where they earn money while training for a nationally recognised qualification.

Liberty Frankland, Gatwick engineering apprentice, working at the airport

Liberty Frankland, a Gatwick Airport engineering apprentice from Horsham, said: “I decided an apprenticeship was for me as I wanted to continue studying and learning more, but I wanted the experience and context to what I was learning which I felt I couldn’t get from going straight to university.

“The airport is a great place to learn more about engineering and other technical or science based subjects.”

See also:

Gatwick Airport through the decades in pictures

Gatwick Airport supports event to inspire young scientists and engineers

Gatwick boss reveals 6 top tips to bag a flight bargain

A typical engineering apprenticeship is made up:

1st year: Training full time at East Surrey College in BTEC Electrical Engineering.

2nd year: On-site training at the airport, spending three months at a time in different engineering departments. Continuing with BTEC Electrical Engineering and beginning NVQ Level 3 in Engineering Maintenance.

3rd year: Ongoing training at engineering departments at the airport. Continuing NVQ Level 3 in Engineering Maintenance and one day a week at college to study HNC in Electrical Engineering.

4th year: Ongoing placements within engineering departments at the airport. One day a week at college to complete HNC in Electrical Engineering.

The application process is open until April 26.

More information on how to apply is available on Gatwick’s website