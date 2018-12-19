Amazon Littlehampton in full festive swing

Christmas is a popular at Amazon and the staff at the Littlehampton delivery station are fully in the festive swing.

They are making the job of sorting all the parcels more fun by holding events like fancy dress days.

Staff at Amazon Littlehampton, from left, Wasiri Wolfe, Simon Tunney, Lee Francis and Cristina Felicio. Picture: David McHugh

Chris Hike, manager, said: “Christmas is our favourite time of the year at Amazon and it’s great to celebrate the festive season with fun events like fancy dress.

“We’ll continue to have fun delivering parcels to customers across Sussex right up until Christmas Eve.”

Amazon has created 30 permanent jobs at Watersmead Business Park and works with 11 independent delivery companies, which have more than 200 drivers across Sussex to provide the fast and reliable delivery.

Packages are shipped to the delivery station from Amazon fulfilment and sorting centres and loaded on to vehicles for delivery to customers.

Colin Smith at Amazon Littlehampton. Picture: David McHugh

