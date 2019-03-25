A chocolate Ryan Gosling joins another Hollywood superstar in Shoreham this Easter

Shoreham is set for a tasty treat this Easter with the arrival of a finely sculpted Hollywood hunk.

Jen Lindsey-Clark, 39, the artist behind Brighton Road’s Chocolatician studio, has crafted chocolate Goslings – delicious avian bodies topped with the heads of their Tinseltown namesake, Ryan Gosling.

The Goslings. Pic: David McHugh/Brighton Pictures SUS-190325-130636001

The Goslings join Jen’s Benedict Cumberbatch-themed rabbits, Cumberbunnies, which have been delighting customers for years.

“I always wanted to do a sequel to the Cumberbunnies, but it was all about finding the right combination of fun character and suitable animal name,” said the former pastry chef.

“Gosling fitted nicely, plus who doesn’t like Ryan Gosling? They’re tasty in more than one way.”

Jen, who coined the term ‘chocolatician’, works with sculptor Tim Simpson, owner of Portslade-based design company Plunge Creations, who develops the moulds for casting.

Jen Lindsey-Clark with a Cumberbunny and a Gosling. Pic David McHugh/Brighton Pictures SUS-190325-130648001

Three types of Belgian chocolate – dark (and vegan friendly), white and milk – are melted down and poured into the moulds, before Jen adds final flourishes by hand once they are set.

Each one takes at least a day to make, Jen said, so they are made to order, although productivity can increase if she has a batch to make.

With the Cumberbunnies, she said, customers would often buy two – one to look at, and one to eat while they look at the other.

This year will see the Cumberbunnies face off against the Goslings in a battle to see who is the most popular chocolate hearthrob.

Only 100 Goslings are being released for Easter, so sweet-toothed fans will have to act fast to secure theirs.

Aside from her chocolate sculpting projects, Jen’s main business comes from chocolate workshops for adults and children’s parties at the town centre Chocolatician studio.

The workshops allow Jen to teach about the science of chocolate-making, looking at how it is tempered and given its distinctive sheen. Tastings are also laid on before workshoppers try decorating and making techniques.

“There is just enough tasting, talking, sharing and creating of all things chocolatey to keep everyone entertained,” said Jen.

The children’s parties follow a similar theme, tailored to the younger audience.