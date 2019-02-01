Brides praise Broadwater shop's service after administrators brought in to save business

Brides and customers at a Broadwater shop which is in administration have praised the service they received.

Opulence & Grace in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, went into administration on January 10. Click here to read more.

Administrator Kenneth Touhey from Insolvency and Recovery Limited. based in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, said they were trying to fulfil orders made by customers who had paid deposits.

Opulence & Grace in Broadwater

Read more:

Littlehampton woman dies from 'catastrophic' bleed two days after throat surgery

Worthing town centre store goes into administration

Watch 70-year-old propose to girlfriend during Littlehampton concert after whirlwind romance

Alys Grace Hodder was among those customers.

Posting on the Worthing Herald Facebook page yesterday, she said: “It has been handled very smoothly and sensitively during what can be a very stressful time for some.

“Fortunately I still have six months until the big day so don’t know how it’s been for the brides on tighter timescales but through a friend I know how devastated the owner is and they wouldn’t have done this unless they had no other choice.

“The ladies who work there are so lovely and made my experience so special. I will never forget that.”

Samantha Pewsey added: "I’m so sad about this. I bought my wedding dress here four years ago and the staff were amazing. Such a shame."

Alison Edwards said: "My daughter's work experience here was fabulous and sorry to hear they are in administration."

Hayley Pool added: "Such a shame, I had one of the best experiences here while shopping for my dress."

Joanna Morgan agreed, saying: "Such a shame - got my dress from here seven years ago and always loved driving by looking at the windows."