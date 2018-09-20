BREAKING: West Sussex County Council respond to Velo South cancellation

A spokesman from West Sussex County County Council has given a response following news that the Velo South cycle event has been cancelled.

In a notice on the event website, event organisers CSM Active explained the ‘difficult decision’ to call off the event after a weather warning for Sunday.

BREAKING NEWS: Velo South cancelled

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have been informed of the decision to cancel the Velo South cycle ride by the organisers CSM Active due to the serious weather forecast this weekend.

"We sympathise with those who have trained hard and raised money for charity and made many arrangements to attend on Sunday but obviously safety comes first in any large event and we are pleased the organisers are taking that duty so seriously.

"The Temporary Traffic Road Order (TTRO) will not be enacted and roads will be open as usual.”

