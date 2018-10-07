Bomb disposal team called to ordnance on Shoreham ship

A bomb disposal unit was called to inspect an ordnance which was on board a ship at Shoreham Harbour this afternoon.

A spokesman from Littlehampton Coastguard said it was paged this morning to reports of ordnance on board a dredger, which was berthed in Shoreham Harbour..

The ordnance device. Photo: Littlehampton Coastguard

Once on scene, the ordnance was inspected and left in position, the spokesman said.

Following advice from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, the ship was evacuated and a cordon was put in place, the spokesman said.

After inspection by a bomb disposal team from HMNB Portsmouth, the device was found to be empty and was declared safe, confimed the spokesman.

EOD removed the device, which will be taken back to Portsmouth.

All units were stood down to return to station, the spokesman said.

