Bognor woman features on TV dating show

A holiday rep from Bognor Regis is set to feature on ITV’s popular Saturday night dating show Take Me Out this weekend.

Chrissie, 21, has been single for 11 months and hopes ‘master matchmaker’ Paddy McGuiness will be able to fix her up with the man of her dreams.

Chrissie from Bognor Regis. Pic: ITV

The show, which is celebrating its tenth series, can certainly boast some success as it is said to be responsible for seven weddings and three babies – with two more on the way.

Chrissie also goes by the nickname ‘45’ past’ because she can’t tell the time.

Other facts about her include that she once had a pet snail named Snailvester Snaillon, she can play the ukulele and that her celebrity crush is Kirk Norcross from reality show The Only Way is Essex.

Host Paddy is said to have been busy lining up a selection of single lads to brave the legendary ‘Love Lift’ with the task of impressing the ‘flirty thirty’ – which Chrissie joined in last week’s episode – in order to earn themselves a date and a trip to the Isle of Fernando’s.

But remember, ‘No Likey, No Lighty’, if the girls don’t like what they see, then the boys face a blackout and a lonely trip back home.

Chrissie’s debut will air at 6.45pm on ITV on Saturday (January 27).