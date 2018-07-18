Bognor’s Hotham Park sculptures vandalised

Graffiti has been found scrawled on wooden sculptures in Hotham Park in Bognor.

Graffiti on the sculptures at Hotham Park. Photo by Rebecca Gracey.

The carved Mad Hatters Tea Party, which had additional figures unveiled in April, now features names and even references to social media details – although it is not clear whether these are those of the culprits.

Sculptor Simon Groves made the Alice and Wonderland themed sculptures for the Hotham Park Heritage Trust.

He said: “It’s just a shame that these people have tried it, that they don’t have more respect for the people that are there to impove the community and they just want to destroy it all the time.

“It’s just really disheartening and quite upsetting but unfortunately that’s part of living in this country, but what can you do about it?”

Approached for comment about the incident, Sussex Police said it had no matching reports of the vandalism.

The incident has provoked frustration from readers.

Commenting on Facebook, Christine Hopkins said: “Absolute idiots...spoiling things that others enjoy.”

Others were not quite as concerned. Ian Kewin said: “It is a bit of marker pen it will come off. It is not major damage.”

