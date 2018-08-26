Bognor Regis Illuminations Gala cancelled due to bad weather

The Bognor Regis Illuminations Gala scheduled for this evening (August 26) has been cancelled due to bad weather.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for Bognor Regis Seafront Lights said 'forecasts of very strong wind' and 'heavy rain' meant the event, which was due to celebrate its 40th anniversary, had to be called off.

Organisers said the health, safety and well-being of all involved was their 'foremost concern' and confirmed that this was a cancellation as 'postponing is not an option'.

The fireworks planned for 10pm tonight have been postponed and should go ahead tomorrow evening (August 27), at 9pm.

The post said: "We particularly feel for all those entrants who will have put so much time and effort into preparing to dazzle us, and businesses along the route who had made special plans.

"We do hope that everyone will understand this difficult decision."