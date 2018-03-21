Bognor projects got £1.2m more than in Littlehampton

Large Bognor projects received £1.2million more council funding than those in Littlehampton in the last five years, new figures reveal.

A Freedom of Information request by former district councillor Tony Dixon showed the difference in the amount received by projects in the two towns.

The figures focused on projects that received more than £5,000 from Arun District Council.

In each of the last five financial years (2012-2017) Bognor projects received significantly more than their Littlehampton counterparts.

Last year (2016-17) the difference was £327,845.19. Over the five-year period the differences add up to £1,200,102.50.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said funding is prioritised based on needs across the entire region.

They said: “The council looks to make investments and improvements across the whole Arun district and prioritises accordingly, rather than handing out the same amount of funding to each town.

“Many factors affect the projects we fund; for example we look at need and maintenance requirements then, if appropriate, consult with the public before any decisions are made.

“Major refurbishment schemes are currently underway in both Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

“In Littlehampton, we have seen the East Bank completely transformed and the new leisure centre is taking shape, while in Bognor Regis, major work has taken place to transform the town centre and we now have the Winter Gardens project underway to completely rejuvenate areas of the seafront.

“Our focus is not on one town. As a council we are committed to making improvements and investments across the district as a whole.”

