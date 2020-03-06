Bognor emergency incident: Here's everything we know

Here's everything we know about the serious collision in Bognor Regis this morning (Friday, March 6).

A man in his 50s has been taken to St Richard's Hospital in a serious condition after a car collided with a wall in Gossamer Lane just after 9am.

The road has been temporarily closed, police have said.

Two fire engines, police, ambulance crews and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ""Police were called to a car crashed into a wall on Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis at 9.20pm on Friday, March 6.

"The driver - a man in his 50s - has been left in the care of ambulance crews. The road has been temporarily closed. No further details are available at this time."

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving one vehicle on Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis, by the South east Coast Ambulance Service at 9.17am this morning.

“Two fire engines from Bognor Regis were mobilised to the scene, with the first appliance in attendance within three minutes, with firefighters working alongside paramedics from SECAmb and the air ambulance to rescue one person from the vehicle.

“Firefighters left the scene at 10.55am.”