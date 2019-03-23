Bognor beach cordoned off as bomb disposal team investigates object

Bognor beach was cordoned this morning as the bomb disposal team investigated an object which had been spotted on Friday.

The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team said it was called to the scene on Friday (March 22) to find and identify an object on Bognor Beach following a local social media post.

At 10am, due to the tide level being too high, the team said it stood down to return in the afternoon to locate the item.

At 4pm the team returned and located the item.

The coastguard team said: “As we were unable to identify it, photos were sent to our Maritime and Coastguard Agency operations room, and to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), whilst a cordon was put in place.

“Following advice from the Navy the cordon was maintained until the item had been covered again by the tide.

“We were able to stand down around 10pm.”

This morning (Saturday, March 23), the Littlehampton Coastguard team was called again at 5.30am along with Arun Police to meet with EOD from HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

Following some digging and investigation by the Bomb Disposal team the item was deemed not to be a threat, according to the coastguard.

The coastguard team added: “If you find anything suspicious on the beach always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, and never touch it.

“Ordnance comes in many different shapes and sizes. Sometimes it is obvious that it could be old munitions, other times it make look like a rusty piece of metal, or even be covered in clumps of stones.”